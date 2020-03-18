Spring commencement ceremonies canceled, postponed for Utah’s state-owned universities

UTAH, March 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s state-owned universities have canceled or postponed commencement ceremonies for students graduating spring term.

“In alignment with a decision made collectively by members of the Utah System of Higher Education, and with clear guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention discouraging travel and large gatherings, the University of Utah will be postponing all commencement ceremonies scheduled for the end of the Spring 2020 semester,” the University of Utah statement says.

“This has been a unique and trying semester for all of us, and this decision was made with the health and well-being of all members of our campus community and their loved ones in mind.”

Weber State University‘s announcement said any eventual ceremony may be virtual.

“Weber State has begun looking for a date — after the current public health crisis passes — when we can gather in person, preferably, but virtually if necessary, to acknowledge the accomplishments of the Class of 2020. The university will announce the date and details as soon as possible.”

“Many of us consider commencement the most important event we hold on campus,” WSU President Brad Mortensen’s statement says. “I know this news is disappointing to us all, but especially our students who were looking forward to celebrating this incredible milestone at the end of their educational journey. The COVID-19 outbreak has forced us to alter many of our lives and activities.”

Utah State University used the word “canceled” rather than delayed.

“Utah State University is canceling its scheduled 133rd commencement ceremony in Logan, and all graduation events at its statewide campuses, this spring in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Logan-based university’s announcement says.

Southern Utah University, Utah Valley University, Dixie State University, Snow College and Salt Lake Community College all issued statements, which can be viewed by clicking the links associated with their names.