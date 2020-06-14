Divers recover body of Springville man, 21, drowned at Yuba Lake

YUBA LAKE, Utah, June 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Springville man was reported drowned Saturday morning on Yuba Lake, and his body has been recovered, officials with the Juab County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office was called at about 9:51 a.m., and a search and rescue team was dispatched to the scene, where the 21-year-old Springville man had been riding a WaveRunner with a friend. They were not wearing life jackets.

They took a sharp turn, Chief Deputy Brent Pulver told Gephardt Daily, and both were thrown from the machine.

The victim went under the water and did not resurface.

The accident was witnessed by a group of friends, who called it in.

Divers recovered the young man’s body at 5:40 p.m., Pulver said.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.