St. George police make bank robbery arrest

By
Tim Gurrister
-
Photo: St. George Police Department
 ST. GEORGE, Utah, Feb. 15, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have announced an arrest in a November bank robbery in St. George.
 
The suspect has been apprehended in the Nov. 21, 2023, hold-up of an America First Credit Union branch inside the Harmon’s grocery store, the St. George Police Department said in a Wednesday night press release.
 
“SGPD detectives have conducted an extensive investigation and identified the suspect as Andre Rogers of Henderson, Nevada,” the department said.
 
“Detectives obtained a warrant for Andre Rogers arrest and on Tuesday Andre was arrested in Nevada by the U.S. Marshals Nevada Violent Offender Task Force.”
 
 
 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here