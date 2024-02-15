St. George police make bank robbery arrest

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Feb. 15, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have announced an arrest in a November bank robbery in St. George.

The suspect has been apprehended in the Nov. 21, 2023, hold-up of an America First Credit Union branch inside the Harmon’s grocery store, the St. George Police Department said in a Wednesday night press release.

“SGPD detectives have conducted an extensive investigation and identified the suspect as Andre Rogers of Henderson, Nevada,” the department said.