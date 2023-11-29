Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in crash and arrests in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Troopers corralled suspects in a stolen vehicle Tuesday after the driver fled up and down State Road 36.

Events began about 3:35 p.m. when a Utah Highway Patrol trooper spotted a vehicle reported stolen northbound on SR 36 at Erda Way. The driver fled a traffic stop, driving recklessly, sometimes on the road shoulder, and speeding through intersections, said Sgt. Cameron Roden, UHP public information officer.

The trooper’s sergeant called off the chase over safety concerns, Roden said. But the suspect driver eventually spotted another trooper ahead of him, he said, and made a U-turn to proceed southbound on SR 36, defeating road spikes as well.

But the driver eventually hit another car at the highway’s intersection with Village Boulevard, losing control and spinning off the roadway, quickly ending the ping-pong pursuit on a ten-mile stretch of SR 36.

The driver fled on foot but was captured by troopers in the parking lot of a nearby Anytime Fitness gym at 500 E Village Blvd., in Stansbury Park., a female suspect staying with the vehicle at the crash scene.

Medical responders checked out all individuals involved and any injuries were minor, Roden said, as no one was conveyed by ambulance for treatment. Identities and likely charges for the two suspects were not immediately available.