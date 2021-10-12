Storms knock out power to thousands as heavy snow falls across parts of Utah

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — More than 12 thousand homes and businesses, most of them in Cache County, were without power Tuesday morning after heavy snowfall knocked down trees and took out power lines countywide overnight.

According to Rocky Mountain Power, as of 7 a.m., there were 12,712 individual service disruptions across the state, with more between Richmond in northern Cache County all the way to Hyrum in the south.

A number of traffic lights have been knocked out and roadways are slippery as well. Drivers are being advised to exercise caution and to give themselves extra time to get where they’re going as some residents around Logan reported just under a foot of snow falling since 9 p.m. Monday.

About 1,600 homes in the Richfield area in central Utah were also without electricity.

Further south, stretches of heavy snow were also being reported in the higher elevations between Cedar City and St. George.

It’s anticipated the power outages will continue throughout the day as winter-like weather moves across much of the region Tuesday into Wednesday. After a brief pause another storm is expected to make its way through the state Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City.

Temperatures will remain in the 40’s Tuesday in the Salt Lake City area with mostly rain in the valleys and snow in the higher elevations. The NWS says mountain snow totals could reach 20 inches by Wednesday morning.