Suspect in custody after high-speed pursuit in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect is in custody after a high-speed pursuit in Summit County on Thursday afternoon.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Andrew Wright told Gephardt Daily that officials were searching for an individual who had a felony warrant for auto theft issued by the 3rd District Court of Summit County.

A deputy for the warrants division was attempting to locate the individual, Wright said, and learned that the man’s boss lives in the Kamas valley and he was going to go to his boss’ home to pick up a final check for his employment.

“The boss knew we were looking for this individual so he alerted our office, our deputies went to the area, did see a suspect, and attempted to make contact; he did run from them in the vehicle,” Wright said. “We pursued after him, a little bit through the Kamas valley, ultimately ended up on westbound State Route 248 which goes from Kamas to Park City. Speeds went over 100 miles per hour.”

Utah Highway Patrol assisted Summit County, and troopers were able to successfully spike the suspect vehicle’s tires.

Wright said that at mile marker 11 on SR-248 there is a lookout with a view of the Jordanelle Reservoir. “The suspect did drive across the highway into that lookout area, and crashed his vehicle into another parked vehicle,” Wright said. “He got out of the vehicle and ran into the Hideout area, which is a small town in Wasatch County. Two of our deputies were able to make contact with him and take him into custody.”

Wright said that scanner traffic at one point indicated that the windows on the suspect’s vehicle had been shot at or shattered, but it turned out that had nothing to do with the pursuit and were pre-existing damages. The vehicle was also stolen.

He added the suspect was the only person in the car.

The suspect was checked out by medical personnel, then taken into custody; Wright said he is likely to be facing new charges, some of them felonies.