Suspect surrenders after multi-hour SWAT standoff in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect surrendered Wednesday night after a multi-hour police standoff sparked by a domestic violence complaint in Salt Lake City.

“The suspect in this incident peacefully surrendered a short time ago,” said an SLCPD tweet issued at 10:43 p.m. “He is now in custody as our detectives continue their investigation. Road closures will be lifted as our teams leave the area.”

Police responded to the scene, in the area of 300 North and 600 West, and tweeted about the situation at 6:23 p.m. According to reports, a woman was reportedly being held against her will in the residence.

It said officers were trying to “contact a domestic violence suspect hold up inside a house. The scene is contained. There is no public danger. We want people to avoid the area so we can safely communicate w/ the individual.”

An update issued at 8:14 p.m. said officials were still trying to negotiate with the suspect.

“Our social workers, negotiators and SWAT personnel continue attempts to safely contact the person inside the residence on 600 W. We believe this person may have access to a firearm. There have been no reported injuries to anyone involved.”

Gephardt Daily will have additional information on the case and any charges filed in the case as details are released.