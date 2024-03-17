Taylorsville PD: Man shot, killed by officers after threatening police with weapon

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, March 17, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville Police, called out on a domestic violence incident, found a man in a residential garage, and shot him after he produced a weapon.

Lt. Aaron Cheshire told reporters near the scene that the incident happened in the area of 3900 West and 5800 South. According to reports, the call came to dispatch at 12:35 p.m.

Officers made contact with an adult male inside the garage area of the residence, Cheshire said, “where they were conversing with him for a little while about the case. At some point during the investigation, during the incident, the suspect produced a weapon, and their were officers that discharged their firearm.

“The suspect was transported in critical condition to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.”

The scene of an officer involved fatal shooting in Taylorsville on March 17 2024 Photo by Gephardt Daily Monico Garza SLCScanner

In keeping with officer-involved critical incident protocol, an investigative team with investigators from different agencies was brought in. In this case, the team is led by Unified Police, he said.

Cheshire said he doesn’t know how many Taylorsville PD officers were on the scene, but “there was more than one officer that discharged fire.”

No officers were injured in the incident, Cheshire said. He confirmed the man who died had produced a weapon, but said he could not say what type of weapon the man had.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as additional details are available.