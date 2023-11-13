Teen arrested for fatal Ogden shooting which killed one man, critically wounded gunman’s brother, police say

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man has been booked into the Weber County jail for felony charges including aggravated murder after he drove his brother to the hospital Sunday from the scene of a fatal shooting.

Ricardo Caballero was arrested at 8 p.m. Sunday, according to his affidavit. He was booked into jail for investigation of:

Aggravated murder, a first-degree felony

Felony discharge of a firearm as a first-degree felony

Felony discharge of a firearm as a third-degree felony

His affidavit says Caballero called dispatch to report he was transporting a man to the hospital after the “the victim was shot during a physical altercation involving several individuals. … Officers met Ricardo and the victim at the hospital and observed the victim had sustained a gunshot wound to the pelvic area and was unresponsive.”

The shooting victim was in critical condition, says the court document, filed by an officer of the Ogden City Police Department.

“Officers obtained further information and learned the victim had been shot in a nearby area, and officers responded to that area and located another adult male victim who had sustained several gunshot wounds to the torso,” the affidavit says. “The second male victim died at the scene as a result of the injuries.”

Police investigated the site, in the area of Madison Avenue and 30th South.

“Under Miranda, Ricardo stated he had brought his adult brother to meet with another individual to fight them over a disagreement,” the affidavit says. “Ricardo stated that several other individuals he was not expecting showed up to the fight and he became afraid that his life was in danger. Ricardo stated he never observed any of the other individuals with a weapon at any time, and they never made any threats involving a weapon of any kind.”

Caballero told investigators one person began to advance toward his brother, “but never displayed any weapons and never made any threats indicating they were armed. Ricardo stated he pulled out a 9mm pistol and began firing towards the two individuals who were close to his brother. Ricardo stated as he shot at the individuals near his brother, his brother cried out in pain, which made Ricardo realize he shot his brother. As he (Ricardo Caballo) was shooting, he heard another individual cry out in pain as if he had also been shot. Ricardo stated he knew it was likely that someone else besides his brother had been shot. (An individual was found deceased on scene with multiple gunshot wounds).”

Several 9mm casings were located at the scene near the deceased victim’s body, the police statement says. All casings matched the description of the type of ammunition Ricardo stated he carries in his gun.

“Ricardo made several inconsistent statements, first stating he shot towards an individual who was advancing toward him, then stating he actually shot towards the individual as he was trying to run away, then stated he actually only intended on firing ‘warning shots’ to attempt to scare the two individuals away from his brother. A 9mm pistol was located in Ricardo’s car at the hospital, and preliminary examination of the firearm is consistent with the firearm Ricardo stated he used in the altercation and the shell casings found on scene. No shell casings from any other firearms were located on scene.

“Based on the statements made by Ricardo and the evidence collected on scene, it is clear Ricardo’s actions created a great risk of death to other individuals other than and including the deceased individual,” the affidavit says.

Caballero was booked into jail and ordered to be held without bail.