Three in custody after fatal shooting, SWAT response in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Nov. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Springville.

Shortly before 3 a.m., Springville Police Springville officers were dispatched on a shots fired report, and responded to an apartment complex at 216 S. 100 West, says a news release issued by Springville police.

“Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot,” the SPD statement says. “The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he later died from his injuries. The name of the man is not being released at this time.”

There was a lengthy standoff at the scene, and three adults ultimately were taken into custody, the statement says. The three are being questioned. No officers were hurt during the SWAT operation, the statement says.

Assisting agencies included the Provo Police, Mapleton Police, Payson Police and the Utah County Sheriff.

Image Google Streets October 2023

“The Utah County Metro SWAT team was called to assist. Metro SWAT was able to take three people safely into custody. Three adults are currently being detained for questioning.”

No officers were hurt during the incident.

“Springville Police (Department) does not have any reason to believe there is an ongoing threat to the public, and do not have any reason to believe there are any additional suspects at large,” the statement says. “Springville detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide. The investigation is ongoing.”