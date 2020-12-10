Three injured, 2 critically, in Riverton collision on Mountainview Corridor

RIVERTON, Utah, Dec. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Ambulances and a medical helicopter transported three victims after a two-vehicle collision at about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in Riverton.

Riverton Police officials responded to the area of 12600 S. Mountain View Corridor. A man in his mid-30s was transported by air ambulance to Intermountain Medical Center. He was in critical condition, as was a 30-year-old woman who was taken by ground ambulance to IMC, Sgt. Dan Thomas, Riverdale Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

The third patient, a 20-year-old woman, was transported to Riverton Hospital in fair condition, Thomas said.

A crash analysis was called to the scene, and was still working to determine what happened, Thomas said at about 11 p.m. Witnesses also were being interviewed, but no cause of the accident was being released yet, Thomas said, adding that more information should be available in the morning.

The roadway is likely to remain closed until about 1 a.m. Thursday, Thomas said.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.