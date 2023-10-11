Three teens injured in Weber County rollover

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Three teens were injured Tuesday night when their car was too fast for a turn and ended up on its roof in a ditch.

Several ambulances and at least three other emergency vehicles responded to the wreck dispatched at 9:16 p.m. as involving multiple patients and a rollover. “It sounded much worse than it is,” Weber County Sheriff’s Sgt. Rick Lewis said.

The three teens “were probably out joy-riding,” he said, when they failed to negotiate an extreme turn on 2050 N. at 6200 W, some five miles west of Plain City. The turn is less than a 45 degree angle, Lewis said, and the driver may not even have been aware of it.

Exact speed was not known, he said, “but they were going entirely too fast for existing conditions.” No alcohol was involved and injuries were minor, he told Gephardt Daily, with one passenger bleeding from the head and back conveyed by ambulance as a precaution.

The other two occupants declined an ambulance, but were advised to check in at a hospital and were taken by family members. Luckily, and surprisingly, Lewis said, no one was ejected, all three wearing seat belts.