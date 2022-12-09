Three rescued, safe, after crash of DWR/DNR helicopter in San Juan County

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — All three people who were aboard a Utah DWR/DNR helicopter found Thursday, crashed in the La Sal Mountains of San Juan County, have been rescued and are safe.

Dispatch was notified at about 2:04 p.m. Thursday of the possible crash.

“A witness described a metallic blue helicopter go down in steep terrain on the mountain peak, but did not see any smoke or fire,” says a statement issued by the San Juan County Sheriff‘s Office.

Deputies and search and rescue volunteers responded to the area.

“It was determined that the helicopter was a DNR/DWR wildlife capture helicopter,” the statement says, referring to the Utah Department of Natural Resources and Division of Wildlife Resources.

“The crew was capturing wildlife in the area. Because of the steep terrain, the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter was requested to help with the mission as search and rescue personnel were unable to reach the scene of the crash.

“However, it was possible to make contact with the helicopter crew. Three personnel were on board at the time of the crash and reported to rescue crews that there were no injuries sustained.”

At about 3 p.m., “all three occupants of the DNR/DWR helicopter crash were rescued and evacuated by the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter crew,” the statement says.

“They were airlifted to a staging zone and were cleared by Grand County EMS ambulance personnel. There were minor injuries of bruises and soreness.”

The helicopter crew had been on a wildlife mission to tranquillizing mountain goats, attaching tracking collars, and drawing blood samples.

“It is unknown at this time what caused the helicopter to go down,” the WCSO statement says. “The incident will be investigated by the FAA and NTSB.

“We thank the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County Search and Rescue, Grand County EMS, US Forest Service, San Juan County Search and Rescue, and the Utah Department of Public Safety for all working together, not only during this incident, but at all times to protect and serve our great county, residents, and visitors.”