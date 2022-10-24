Tooele police ask for public’s help locating runaway 14-year-old girl

TOOELE, Utah, Oct. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 14-year-old Tooele girl who is believed to have run away from home.

Mya Mills is believed to still be in the Tooele area, according to a Facebook post Monday by the Tooele City Police Department.

Anyone with information about Mya’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tooele police detective Reynolds at 435-882-8900 or dispatchers at 435-882-5600, option 1, and reference case No. 7569.

Messages also can be sent to the department’s Facebook page, the post states.