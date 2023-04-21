Tooele police respond to report of firearm near school, find juvenile with Airsoft type gun

TOOELE, Utah, April 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Tooele City Police responded to a report of an armed juvenile near an elementary school on Thursday.

The call came in at about 11:30 a.m. Officers responded to Copper Canyon Elementary, at 1600 N. Broadway.

“Our officers quickly responded and were able to locate the juvenile in a nearby neighborhood,” a social media post from the Tooele City Police says. “Officers determined the gun that the juvenile had was an airsoft style gun. At this time, there is no threat to the public.

Airsoft guns are replica toy guns used in combat type sports. They are designed to shoot non-metallic spheres, similar to BB’s, but are usually safer and biodegradable.

“We would like to thank the numerous law enforcement agencies throughout the county who responded rapidly to assist us in this case,” the Tooele City Police notice says.