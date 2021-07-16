3 injured as rising flood waters derail train in southern Utah

LUND, Utah, July 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) – Three people were injured Thursday night after rising flood waters appeared to cause a cargo train to derail in Iron County.

Lt. Del Schlossen of the Iron County Sheriff’s Office told Gephardt Daily the train derailed about 10:10 p.m. near the town of Lund 35 miles west of Cedar City.

A statement released by Iron County Sheriff’s Office about 3:30 a.m. Friday, paints a harrowing picture of the late night accident, and the rescue efforts which were hampered by the rising waters.

Heavy rain fell throughout southern Utah Thursday afternoon and evening prompting flash flood watches earlier in the day.

The statement is posted below in its entirety.

On 07-15-21 at approximately 2210 hours (10:10 PM), Cedar Communications received a 911 call about a train, which had derailed near Lund, Utah. The occupants advised there had been water covering the track just before the train derailing.

The three occupants of the train had injuries and they had been able to exit the train and get on the upper side of the locomotive.

Due to the rising floodwaters, the occupants could not evacuate off the top of the derailed locomotive. One subject had a head injury, which was bleeding. Due to the remote location and lack of medical supplies, there was a concern for the wellbeing of those injured.

Due to the weather and floodwaters in the area deputies and other emergency personnel had a difficult time getting to the injured subjects.

At approximately 0050 hours (12:50 AM), deputies and other responding personnel were able to make contact with the injured.

After some time, the subjects were transferred off the train. They were then transported to the hospital for further treatment. Two occupants were in good condition and one was in stable condition.

There were approximately 95 cars involved with unknown cargo/freight. We ask that the public remains out of the area until the cars are removed from the area.

The following agencies assisted with this incident. Iron County Sheriff’s Office, Iron County Roads Department, Cedar City Fire Department, Washington County Swift Water team, Union Pacific, Utah Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands, Southern Utah University Police Department (Off-duty officer in the area) Gold Cross Ambulance, and Beaver County Ambulance.

The scene is being turned over to the NTSB and Union Pacific.