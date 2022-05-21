New information released after 2 juveniles killed, 3 injured when car fleeing North Ogden police hits tree

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, May 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The North Ogden Police Department has released new, updated information surrounding an early morning crash which killed two juvenile males and hospitalized three others.

Police originally reported one of those involved was a 20-year-old, Sgt. Brandon Morreale told Gephardt Daily.

A revised statement issued by police says that about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, a North Ogden City Police officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle “for minor traffic violations.

“The vehicle immediately took off west bound on 3100 N. at a high rate of speed,” the statement says. “Within seconds, as the vehicle went through the intersection of 450 E. 3100 North, the officer said he saw sparks and then the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree…. As a result of the accident, two of the passengers died at the scene. The other three were transported to area hospitals.”

It took first responders approximately 30 minutes to extricate the juveniles from the heavily damaged car. The condition of the surviving juveniles is unknown, police said.

“Investigators are working on identifying those involved and making proper notifications,” the statement says. “At this time, it is unclear why the driver of the vehicle took off when the officer attempted the traffic stop.

“Investigators are still trying to determine if impairment was a factor, however, alcohol and marijuana were located inside of the vehicle.”

The Weber County Crash Team, Weber Metro CSI, and the medical examiner are assisting with the investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more details as the story develops.