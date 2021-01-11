Two dead, one seriously injured in head-on I-80 crash in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Jan. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — UHP troopers are investigating a head-on collision in which two people died and another was seriously injured on Interstate 80 late Sunday afternoon.

At about 5 p.m., a Buick Enclave was traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of I-80 at milepost 54, Utah Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The Buick collided head-on with a Tesla passenger car, and both vehicles became fully engulfed in flames.

The drivers of both vehicles died at the scene, the news release states.

A passenger in the Tesla was the only other person involved. That individual was pulled from the Tesla and flown to a Salt Lake City hospital in serious condition with compound fractures to both legs.

The eastbound lanes of I-80 at milepost 54 remain closed while UHP investigates the deadly crash.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.