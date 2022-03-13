Two hospitalized after multi-vehicle collision on SR-6 in Spanish Fork

“The Dodge Journey continued traveling eastbound and crashed into another vehicle before coming to a rest into the concrete barrier,” a statement from the Utah Highway Patrol says.

The accident happened at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The Dodge was traveling east, and the semi was westbound. The accident happened near Interstate 15, the statement says.

“The driver and passenger of the Dodge Journey were injured in the crash,” the UHP statement says. “The driver was transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The passenger was transported to a hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

“All other drivers and passengers involved were treated for minor injuries on scene.”