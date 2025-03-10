Two injured in head-on collision in Toquerville

TOQUERVILLE, Utah, March 10, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple agencies responded to a two vehicle collision Monday morning on State Route 17 near Toquerville.

Two people required extrication after the crash, near mile marker 4, just after 7 a.m., a news release issued by Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue says.

“Once removed from the vehicles, one patient was transported to St. George Regional Hospital in serious condition, while the other was taken to the Hurricane ER with minor injuries,” the release says.

“Units responding to the scene included E43, HR41, M43, M41, and BC44, alongside law enforcement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, LaVerkin Police Department, and the Utah Highway Patrol.”