Two suspects in custody after robbery, chase in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were taken into custody and will be charged after a strong-arm robbery and fleeing in a stolen vehicle, West Valley City Police officials say.

Sgt. Steve Beardshall told Gephardt Daily a call came in from Lucky Grocery, at 1585 W. 3500 South, at about 10:10 p.m. Wednesday.

“They reported a strong-arm robbery, and gave us the vehicle description and the license plate, which came back as stolen,” Beardshall said.

“One of our officers located the car a short while later and attempted to stop it, but it fled.”

Officers ahead set up tire spikes.

“The car ran over them, and there was a short pursuit, but eventually the car was too disabled to continue,” Beardshall said. “A female adult stayed in the car, but the male adult driver fled on foot.”

The vehicle stopped in the area of 8400 West and State Route 201. A police K9 was brought in and located the suspect, the officer said.

“He was bitten by the dog, and had relatively minor injuries,” Beardshall said. “He was taken to the hospital per our policy.”

Beardshall said both the male and female will be booked into jail on a variety of charges, likely to include the robbery, fleeing and more. Beardshall said evidence suggests the woman was involved in the robbery, and she also had an active warrant out for her arrest.

“The investigation is ongoing, but both the female and male will be booked into jail,” Beardshall said.