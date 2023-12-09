Two tourists, 1 from Taylorsville, help stop woman allegedly trying to set fire to MLK’s childhood home in Atlanta

Dec. 9 (UPI) — Two tourists, one from Utah and one from Alabama, are credited with helping stop the attempted arson of the childhood home of late civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on Thursday.

The woman, identified as 26-year-old Shantrice Henderson, was charged with second-degree attempted arson and interference with government property, the Atlanta Police Department said.

“Tonight, an unfortunate incident occurred at the birth home of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as an individual attempted to set fire to this historic property,” a message from the King Center said. “Fortunately, the attempt was unsuccessful, thanks to the brave intervention of good Samaritans and the quick response of law enforcement.”

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said two people visiting Atlanta from Utah saw the woman allegedly pouring gasoline on the porch of the home.

“Quick action saved the jewel of our city, something very important to Atlanta,” Schierbaum said.

The Utah man has been identified as Taylorsville resident Zach Kempf, who has told reporters he was on a work trip to Atlanta when he decided to visit the landmark. Kempf and the other tourist reportedly recorded the woman’s actions and called police.

The home, which is under the auspices of the National Park Service, had been closed since Nov. 27 for renovations and was not scheduled to be open to the public again until 2025, according to its website.

The two-story home, built in 1895, has been connected with the King family since 1926 when Martin Luther King Sr. married his wife, whose family were the original owners, giving birth to three children, including the future civil rights icon.