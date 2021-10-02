Two transported to hospital after head-on crash in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were transported to the hospital Friday afternoon following a head-on collision on Highway 30.

Crews from Garland and Fielding fire departments, as well as multiple law enforcement agencies were dispatched to mile post 94 shortly before 1:30 p.m., the Garland Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

The head-on collision involved multiple patients, and an additional ambulance was called from Tremonton Fire Department, the post said.

One person from each vehicle had to be extricated “due to the extensive damage suffered.” One person was air-lifted to the hospital, and one was transported by ground ambulance. The condition of each individual is currently not available.

Utah Highway is handling the investigation into the crash.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.