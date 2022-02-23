Two troopers injured when pickup hit patrol car in Utah County

OREM, Utah, Feb. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Utah Highway Patrol troopers investigating a single-vehicle crash on Intestate 15 in Orem Wednesday were injured when a pickup truck pulling a trailer lost control and hit the back of their vehicle.

The accident happened at about 11:57 a.m. near mile marker 270 northbound I-15 on the shoulder of the roadway.

“It was snowing and roadways were icy when a pickup truck with a trailer lost control lost control and slid into the back of the troopers car,” a UHP statement says. “Both troopers were sitting in the patrol car at the time of impact and were transported with minor injuries.

“The driver of the vehicle involved in the original crash was sitting in the back of the patrol car at the time of the crash as well. Both he and the driver of the pickup reported no injuries.”

The patrol car sustained heavy back-end damage and had to be towed from the scene, the statement says. Orem police are investigated the crash.