Two Washington County deputies rushed to hospital after semi slams into patrol vehicle on I-15

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, April 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Washington County Sheriff‘s deputies were transported to an area hospital Saturday morning after their vehicle was struck by a semi truck on Interstate 15.

The accident happened at 5:06 a.m. at mile marker 38, which is between the northern Hurricane exit and the southern New Harmony exit.

“Two Washington County deputies were assisting the Utah Highway Patrol with an accident that had blocked lane three, northbound,” says a statement issued by the Utah Department of Public Safety.

“The deputies were riding together and were sitting in their marked police vehicle in the lane closure waiting for the tow truck.

“A semi-truck entered the lane closure and struck the rear of the marked Washington County police vehicle. Both deputies received non-life threatening injuries and were alert and talking to EMS personal. They were both transported via ambulance to a local hospital.”

The crash resulted in all three lanes of northbound I-15 being blocked, the statement says, so traffic was diverted onto the left shoulder.

“Drowsy/distracted driving is being investigated as the cause of the accident,” the DPS statement says.