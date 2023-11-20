U chosen to host 2024 presidential debate

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah has been selected to host a presidential debate next year, a news release from the institution says.

“The Commission on Presidential Debates announced today the University of Utah has been selected to host a presidential debate on Oct. 9, 2024, at Kingsbury Hall,” the statement says. “This is the second time a national debate will be hosted on campus.”

The first presidential debate held at the U was on Oct. 7, 2020.

The Commission on Presidential Debates is the nonprofit, nonpartisan organization and has sponsored all general election presidential and vice presidential debates since 1988.

The University of Utah has announced a news conference at 2 p.m. today from Kingsbury Hall to share more details. Those scheduled to appear include Gov. Spencer Cox, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, U of U president Taylor Randall, Utah Senate president J. Stuart Adams, House of Representatives majority leader Jefferson Moss.