U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. District Court warn public about ‘jury duty’ scams

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. District Court Clerk’s Office are warning citizens of a resurgence of “missed jury duty” and “outstanding warrant” scams.

“Several people in Utah have recently received phone calls from unknown individuals claiming to be U.S. Marshals, court employees, or law enforcement officers. The caller will tell the victim that he or she failed to appear for jury duty or for a hearing and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest or that a fine must be paid immediately,” the statement says.

“The victim is instructed that they must pay the ‘bail’ or ‘fine’ or be arrested. The callers can be very convincing, urgent, and intimidating.”

The statement says a recent victim was told by scammers she missed a hearing on Sept. 15.

“The caller said that a subpoena had been served on her when she was out-of-state,” the statement says, adding that no one had no one had issued such a subpoena for the victim.

“She was then told to go into the courthouse, through security, and talk to a deputy to get a ‘subpoena packet.’ The caller did not ask for money, only that she come to the courthouse.

“Presumably, she would have then encountered the scammer or received a call with further instructions,” the statement says.

Another victim was recently told to meet with someone outside the courthouse to pay for failure to appear. Other persons were told they had a warrant with a $5,000 bond, the statement says.

“To pay the bond they were told to go to CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart.”

The joint statement from the U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. District Court Clerk’s Office says the public has been warned of such scams in the past.

“Do not fall victim to these scams,” it says. “If you believe that you have been the victim of fraud or have received a scam phone call, phishing email, or fax, contact your local police or sheriff department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (801-579-1400), and the United States Marshals Service (801-907-2501).”

Anyone with concerns about a message claiming to be from the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah is asked to contact the court at 801-524-6100. Authorized information about jury duty is available on the court website, the statement says.