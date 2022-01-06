UDoH: CDC recommends booster doses for 12-15 year olds

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Department of Health said in a news release Thursday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last night recommended the use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster doses for people ages 12-15 years.

The CDC also now recommends people between the ages of 15 and 17 get booster doses; previously CDC had stated 16- to 17-year-olds may get a booster, the news release said.

People in these age groups can get their booster dose at least five months after receiving their primary vaccine series, the same as older teens and adults.

The department of health is urging all vaccine providers in the state to immediately begin offering booster doses to people in these age groups.

“The Omicron variant has had a swift and substantial impact on cases here in Utah,” said Dr. Leisha Nolen, state epidemiologist for the UDoH. “A booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been shown to significantly reduce the chance of developing severe disease or being hospitalized with COVID-19. These vaccines are some of the most studied in human history and data shows the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks. I encourage all Utahns to get a boost as soon as they are eligible, and parents should take advantage of this expanded recommendation to protect their kids.”

Earlier this week, the CDC also approved the use of a third primary dose for 5- to 11-year-old children who are moderately or severely immunocompromised. The agency also shortened the window between receiving a second Pfizer dose and a Pfizer booster dose to five months (from six) for all ages.

Booster doses are in adequate supply throughout the state. To find vaccination locations throughout Utah, visit coronavirus.utah.gov/vaccine.