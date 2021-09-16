UDoH COVID-19 update: 15 more deaths, 1,885 new cases in past day; 436 cases in school children

UTAH, Sept. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,885 more cases of of COVID-19 in the past day, and 15 new coronavirus deaths documented in the same period.

Known Utah cases now stand at 489,236. Cases among school children number 436 since yesterday. Cases in children ages 5 to 10 were 172. Cases in children ages 11 to 13 numbered 115. Cases in children ages 14 to 17 numbered 149 since yesterday.

Documented COVID-19 deaths in Utah now number 2,779. The 15 new deaths were of:

A male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 45-64, Beaver County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Two of the deaths occurred before Sept. 1.

Vaccines

UDoH reports 3,366,292 total doses administered since Wednesday’s report. That’s an increase of 9,427 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and six times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 3,326,340 people tested, an increase of 13,693 people tested since Wednesday.

It reports 5,980,753 total tests, an increase of 22,898 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,675 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.5%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10%.

There are 582 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 21,238.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah