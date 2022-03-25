UDoH reports 37 more COVID-19 deaths, 152 new cases confirmed in past day

UTAH, March 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported 37 newly documented deaths and 152 more COVID-19 cases in the past day.

Total cases now stand at 927,165 positive cases. Of the new cases, 25 were in school children: Four in ages 5 through 10, seven in ages 11 through 14, and 14 in children ages 14 through 17 since Wednesday.

Confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Utah since the beginning of the pandemic now number 4,681. One death has been redacted today. It was of a Davis County man between 65 and 84, reported on March 14 of this year.

Of the 37 newly confirmed deaths, 33 occurred prior to Feb. 24 of this year. The new deaths were of:

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Davis County woman, older than 85, hospitalization and care center status unknown

A Davis County man, older than 85, hospitalization and care center status unknown

A Davis County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

An Emery County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

An Iron County man, older than 85, hospitalization and care center status unknown

An Iron County female, older than 85, hospitalization and care center status unknown

A Salt Lake County woman between 18 and 24, hospitalization and care center status unknown

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalization and care center status unknown

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, hospitalization and care center status unknown

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, hospitalization and care center status unknown

A Summit County man, older than 85, hospitalization and care center status unknown

A Tooele County man, older than 85, hospitalization and care center status unknown

A Uintah County man between 65 and 84, hospitalization and care center status unknown

A Uintah County woman, older than 85, hospitalization and care center status unknown

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Utah County man, older than 85, hospitalization and care center status unknown

A Washington County man, between 25 and 44, hospitalization and care center status unknown

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, hospitalization and care center status unknown

Three Washington County men, older than 85, hospitalization and care center status unknown

A Washington County woman, older than 85, hospitalization and care center status unknown

Three Weber County women between 65 and 84, hospitalization and care center status unknown

A Weber County man between 65 and 84, hospitalization and care center status unknown

Two Weber County men, older than 85, hospitalization and care center status unknown

Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,995,723 total vaccines administered, which is 2,138 more than Wednesday.

Vaccinated & Boosted vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 19.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 4,997,916 people tested. This is an increase of 3,242 people tested since Wednesday.

It reports 9,378,311 total tests. This is an increase of 6,550 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 124 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 4.7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 2.7%.

There are 109 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,913.