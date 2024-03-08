UDOT warns drivers of March road closures for bridge work in S. Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, March 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — State transportation officials are advising drivers to plan ahead for weekend road closures in South Jordan this month.

Beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, all east-west traffic on 9800 South at the Bangerter Highway intersection will be detoured while crews install bridge supports, according to the Utah Department of Transportation. Northbound lanes on Bangerter Highway will be reduced to one lane.

The road will reopen for the morning commute Monday.

The following weekend, 9800 South will close again from 10 p.m. Friday, March 15, through Sunday, March 17.

Bangerter Highway will close at 11 p.m. Friday, March 15, while crews remove the pedestrian bridge at 9800 South. A new bridge will be constructed and is anticipated to be open this fall, according to UDOT.

Drivers should expect delays in the area during the construction work and can use either 9000 South or 10400 South as alternate routes.

This work is part of the UDOT Bangerter South project to convert the intersections of 9800 South, 13400 South and 2700 West into freeway-style interchanges. The interchanges are expected to be complete in late 2025.

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For more information about the closures, visit udot.utah.gov/bangerter9800South.