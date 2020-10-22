UDOT worker fixing traffic sign struck on I-15 in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah Department of Transportation employee who was working to fix a traffic sign was struck by a passing driver early Thursday morning in Davis County.

“At about 4:15 hours, UDOT was working on a board sign on southbound 15, south of 4th North in the HOV lane with other UDOT vehicles behind for traffic control,” a UDOT statement says.

“A UDOT employee who was working on the sign was getting into a UDOT truck on the right passenger side. A passing motorist struck them in the head with their left mirror causing serious injury.”

The employee was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Interstate 15 was partially closed during the on-site investigation.

“The driver is not believed to be impaired at this time, is cooperating with authorities,” the statement says.

Injuries were initially thought to be life threatening, but have subsequently been determined to be less serious.