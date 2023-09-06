UHP: 2 dead after Iron County collision

IRON COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people are dead after a collision and rollover on State Route 130 in Iron County.

The incident happened at about 9:41 p.m. Tuesday near milepost 13, and involved a northbound white Ford Econoline van, a statement from the Utah Highway Patrol says.

“The van drifted into the oncoming southbound lane and sideswiped a farm implement, which was being towed by a tractor,” the UHP statement says.

“The van continued in the southbound lane and impacted a pickup truck that was behind the tractor. The van then overturned and came to rest on the shoulder of the road. Two occupants in the van suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.”

The road was closed for several hours, and traffic was rerouted to secondary roadways during the crash investigation, the statement says.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details become available.