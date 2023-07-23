UHP: Brake failure on steep incline likely caused dump truck plunge into Pineview Reservoir, killing driver

PINEVIEW RESERVOIR, Utah, July 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Troopers say a dump truck traveling on Trapper’s Loop in Morgan appeared to lose its power to brake before it went into Pineview Reservoir Friday, trapping its driver underwater and causing his death.

“A commercial dump truck loaded with top soil was traveling northbound on Trapper’s Loop approaching SR-39, at this location has a significant downhill slope,” a Utah Highway Patrol statement says. “The dump truck appeared to have lost its brakes going downhill. A witness indicated the truck appeared to be braking constant, and that smoke began to emerge from the wheel hubs. The driver of the dump truck attempted to slow his speed by driving on the soft shoulder according to a witness.

“The dump truck was unable to stop for the stop sign at SR-39. After crossing the intersection, the truck continued through a field then traveled down a steep embankment into Pineview where it was partially submerged in water.”

The driver was not able to get out.

“The driver of the truck was later located in the cab when the truck was pulled from the water,” the UHP statement says. “The driver is from Mexico where the majority of his family lives.”