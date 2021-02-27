UHP: Critically injured man found on SB I-15 in Sandy believed thrown from moving vehicle

SANDY, Utah, Feb. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was found in critical condition early Saturday morning on the shoulder of southbound Interstate 15 at about 9400 South.

Officer Colton Freckleton, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily that a call came to dispatch at about 1:47 a.m. reporting a vehicle traveling backward in the area. A trooper was arriving at the same time, he said.

The vehicle was backing up to check on someone on the right shoulder, Freckleton said, and the concerned driver is not believed to have been responsible for the incident.

“It is unknown why that injured person was on the shoulder,” he said. “Investigators suspect he was pushed out of a vehicle while it was moving” because of the nature of the head injuries.

The man was breathing and unconscious, Freckleton said. He was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The incident is now being handled by Utah’s State Bureau of Investigation. Freckleton said he had no recent update on the man’s condition, but believed the victim was still alive from the last report he heard.