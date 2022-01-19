UHP: Fleeing driver tosses guns from vehicle during I-70 chase in Emery County

GREEN RIVER, Utah, Jan. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect was taken into custody Tuesday after being stopped for speeding eastbound on Interstate 70 and then fleeing from Utah Highway Patrol troopers.

UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily that a trooper observed the vehicle on I-70, near milepost 53, speeding at 92 miles per hour and performed a traffic stop.

“The vehicle pulled over and only rolled his window down about two inches,” Roden said. “The trooper noticed a knife in the center console and a pipe on the floorboard of the passenger side.”

The trooper “asked the subject for his ID and to step from the vehicle. The subject refused after a couple commands and rolled the window up and fled the traffic stop,” Roden said.

A pursuit was initiated east on I-70 from milepost 53, and the suspect took the exit at milepost 56, through the stop sign and back onto the interstate.

“Troopers continued the pursuit and called for additional resources from Section 9 (Emery). The vehicle was spiked at milepost 147 and again near milepost 157, eventually taking three tires,” the sergeant said.

At exit 160 in Green River, the vehicle exited and a trooper successfully performed a PIT maneuver, which left the vehicle boxed in. The suspect gave up without further incident.

“Due to his actions when the pursuit started, we asked officers to check the interstate for possible items that were thrown from the car,” Roden said. “Two guns were located along the highway.”

The State Bureau of Investigation was called and is assisting with interviews and follow-up.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is released.