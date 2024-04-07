UHP: Girl strapped in car seat killed when truck crosses into path of semi near Helper

CARBON COUNTY, April 7, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A child strapped in her child car seat died Sunday morning when the pickup truck her father was driving west crossed the centerline of Highway 6 and drifted into the path of an eastbound semi.

The girl, 6, was on the rear passenger side of the red pickup truck, which was hauling an empty flatbed.

At about 5 a.m., the pickup, near mile marker 223, reportedly drifted into oncoming traffic. Sgt. Andrew Battenfield, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily the collision happened a little west of Helper.

Battenfield said the passenger side of each vehicle took the impact.

The child died at the scene. The men driving the pickup and the semi were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Drowsy driving is being investigated as a factor in the incident.

Gephardt Daily will have more details as facts are released.