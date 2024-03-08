UHP identifies driver killed in Sanpete bus crash

FAIRVIEW, Sanpete County, Mar. 7, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released the name of the man killed Wednesday when he drove into the rear of a stopped school bus.

The deceased is Klinton Draper, 42, of Fairview.

At approximately 2:55 p.m. Wednesday a Sanpete County School District bus was stationary in the northbound lanes of US-89 at mile marker 285 north of Fairview with its flashing lights and stop signs dropping off students, the UHP said in a press release Thursday.

“Two elementary-age students were off the bus and on the right shoulder. A Honda Accord was northbound and for an unknown reason, did not notice the bus, attempting to stop momentarily before crashing into the back of the bus.”

The driver of the Honda, Draper, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by medical helicopter to a hospital, Troopers said, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

There were 10 elementary school aged students on the bus but they were uninjured. The school district facilitated all transportation and reunification of the students. US-89 at the crash site was closed for more than three hours for investigation and cleanup.