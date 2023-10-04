UHP identifies woman killed in Emery County rollover

EMERY COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol has identified a woman killed Sunday when the pickup she was riding in rolled over in Emery County.

The victim was Betty Stomner, 79, of Henderson, Nevada.

The accident happened near milepost 135, in Emery County.

“The Ford traveled off the left side of the roadway on a gradual right turn,” says a report from Utah Highway Patrol.

“The driver of the Ford steered back to the right in an over-correcting fashion. The driver lost control and went off the right side of the roadway and rolled.”

Stomner, a passenger, was not wearing a seatbelt, the statement says.

Photo Utah Highway Patrol

She “was ejected from the vehicle. She was transported from the scene by EMS, but died a short time later.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information on the incident as details are released.