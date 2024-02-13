UHP IDs pedestrian struck, killed in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 13, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has identified a pedestrian killed Friday when he walked onto State Route 7, and was struck by a pickup truck pulling a trailer near mile 7.

The incident happened at about 7 p.m.

“The pedestrian was struck by the pickup truck, then by a car that was in the northeast lane of travel,” the UHP statement says. “The male sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.”

The man who died was Keith Bunker, 52, a Las Vegas resident.