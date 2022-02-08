UHP investigating fatal crash on Legacy Parkway in Farmington

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah , Feb. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol investigators are on the scene of a fatal crash on Legacy Parkway in Farmington.

According to the UHP, the crash took place south of Glover Lane when a southbound vehicle crossed into the northbound traffic and collided with a truck.

UDOT reports the time of the accident about 8:15 a.m.

Legacy Highway’s northbound lanes have been completely closed, while southbound traffic has been restricted to one lane.

The UHP did not initially reveal in which vehicle the fatality took place. The name of the victim has yet to be released.

There have been no other reports of injuries.

The cause of the incident of incident remains under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.