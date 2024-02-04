UHP investigating possible road-rage shooting on Legacy Parkway

WOODS CROSS, Utah, Feb. 3, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspected road-rage shooting temporarily closed southbound lanes on Legacy Parkway on Saturday evening.

The Utah Department of Transportation posted on social media about the police incident on southbound Legacy Parkway near the junction with Interstate 215 about 7 p.m.

The shooting reportedly involved two vehicles. No injuries were reported.

The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting.

