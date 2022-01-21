UHP released more info on fatal rollover in Beaver County

BEAVER, Utah, Jan. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway patrol has released details, including the name of the victim, after a fatal rollover on Wednesday in Beaver County, Utah.

The man who died was South Jordan resident Jason R. Almond, 53.

The accident happened at about 12:36 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 114.5.

“There was a semi with a flat tire off the right side of the road,” the UHP statement says. “As the BMW approached the area of the semi, it appears that it suddenly swerved to the left into and through the left lane and to the edge of the pavement. The BMW then served back to the right sliding sideways and off the right side of the road.

“The BMW then started rolling and rolled up an embankment and into a tree. The 53-year-old male driver was deceased at that time. He was wearing a seatbelt.”

Alcohol impairment is being investigated as a possible contributor of the accident, the statement says.