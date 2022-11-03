UHP releases Halloween enforcement stats

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol released its Halloween weekend enforcement box score, showing celebrants did better in some categories, others less so.

According to UHP’s social media post tally released Wednesday, Troopers made 2,808 contacts with motorists statewide this Halloween season, significantly more than the 2021 figure of 2,302,

Which resulted in 65 DUI arrests, compared to 53 last year and 56 in 2020.

But fatalities were down, with three this past weekend, compared to 10 last Halloween.

Stops for speeding were up, 1060 versus 1018 and 53 motorists were clocked at over 100 mph, compared to 32 last year.

Crashes nearly broke even, 177 versus 167.

Some 65 of us were caught not wearing our seat belts, compared to 77 last year.