UHP troopers arrest suspect in stolen truck after high-speed pursuit on I-15

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An incident that started in Kaysville at about 6:15 p.m. Monday ended in Centerville with a wanted man in custody.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Rick Shrader said the suspect was already driving a stolen truck when he apparently decided to burglarize a house in Kaysville.

“The owners showed up, and he got in the truck and took off,” Shrader said.

The homeowners followed the white, Ford F-150, until UHP picked up the pursuit as the suspect fled south down Interstate 15 at about 100 mph.

He then took the off-ramp to Parrish Lane in Centerville and headed west toward the railroad tracks, where he crashed the truck and attempted to flee on foot. Troopers tracked him and took him into custody.

The unnamed suspect, who is about 31 years old, had methamphetamine on him and was also wanted on warrants, Shrader said.

It wasn’t clear if he had actually entered the home in Kaysville or if the owners’ return scared him off before he could gain access, but UHP Lt. Nick Street later told Gephardt Daily that the suspect “had additional stolen items” in his possession.

The suspect was taken to the hospital to be checked out for any injuries or medical conditions and will be booked into jail once he is medically cleared.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes known.