Unified police searching for missing, endangered Millcreek woman

MILLCREEK, Utah, Sept. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police are searching for a missing, endangered 72-year-old Millcreek woman Sunday afternoon.

The woman, who officials called Mrs. Workman in a tweet, was last seen at 2:45 p.m. in the area of Spring Creek Healthcare Center at 4600 S. Highland Drive.

Mrs. Workman is wearing a green shirt and black or tan pants with a blue outer raincoat.

“Mrs. Workman maybe disorientated and confused,” the tweet said. “If you have seen her please contact to Unified Police Department at 801-743-7000.”