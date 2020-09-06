Crews on scene of new wildfire start in Pole Canyon near Santaquin

SANTAQUIN, Utah, Sept. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are on the scene of a new wildfire start in Pole Canyon Sunday afternoon.

“The #WilliamFire south of Santaquin is estimated at 50-100 acres with more resources being routed to the scene,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info.

A Facebook post from Santaquin City Fire/EMS added: “If you look toward the south end of Santaquin you’ll notice smoke in the air. This is from an active brush fire up Pole Canyon in the Meadows area.

“Santaquin crews are working with other local, state, and federal agencies to control the blaze. We appreciate the efforts of Rocky Ridge Fire Department, Juab County Fire crews, Payson Fire, Utah County Fire, Genola Fire, and all other incoming crews for their assistance.”

Pole Canyon is closed because access is limited and for the safety of fire crews officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

