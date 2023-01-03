University of Utah police investigating break-in at on-campus apartment

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — University of Utah police are searching for a man accused of breaking into an on-campus apartment Tuesday morning.

The forcible entry occurred about 6:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 900 Court of the University Student Apartments, according to a news release from the University of Utah Department of Public Safety.

“No physical injuries occurred, and no property was taken. Upon seeing a resident in the unit, the suspect fled on foot,” the release states. “He has not been apprehended.”

The man is described as white, 20-30 years old and 6 feet tall, with an average build. He was wearing a dark hoodie at the time of the break-in, police said.

“There is a possible second suspect believed to be a female,” according to the news release.

University police have increased patrols in the area as a response to the break-in, the release states.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 801-585-2677.