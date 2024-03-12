UPD identifies 3 people killed in collision on Mountain View Corridor

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 12, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police have identified three people killed in a collision Friday on Mountain View Corridor and 3500 South.

The victims were Jessica Mireles, 24, Antonio Mireles, 23, and Lizbeth Rodriguez, 21.

A GoFundMe account that says it was established to help pay funeral costs identifies Jessica and Antonio as siblings, and Lizbeth as the wife of Antonio.

“The deceased were in a sedan which ran a red light at 3500 South, and was hit by a vehicle traveling south on Mountain View,” a Unified Police statement says.

West Valley City police investigators on the scene of a triple fatal crash Friday night on Mountain View Corridor Photo Gephardt DailyMonico GarzaSLCScanner

The fundraising account says funeral funds are needed.

“Their families will be in great need of some financial help for funeral expenses,” it says. “I would appreciate it very much if anyone who is able to, can contribute with any thing they can. No contribution is too small. Please keep their families in your prayers.”

As in all cases, Gephardt Daily cannot guarantee that GoFundMe donations will be used as stated.

The collision happened at about 8:42 that night, police told Gephardt Daily. One other crash victim was hospitalized, and two others were treated and released at the scene.