Utah center Branden Carlson earns All-Pac-12 First Team honors again

By
Jared Page
-
Utah's Branden Carlson was named to the All-Pac-12 Conference First Team for the second consecutive season Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Photo: Utah Athletics

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 12, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah center Branden Carlson was named to the All-Pac-12 First Team for the second consecutive season Tuesday in a vote of the conference’s coaches.

Carlson, a 7-foot, fifth-year senior, was joined on the all-conference teams by newcomer Deivon Smith, who was an honorable mention selection.

Carlson becomes the first player in school history to earn three All-Pac-12 honors and joins Delon Wright (2014 and 2015) as the other other Runnin’ Ute with back-to-back first-team selections. Carlson was an All-Pac-12 Second Team selection in 2021-22.

The South Jordan native and former Bingham High School star had the best season of his collegiate career in 2023-24, leading the Utes in points (17.5), rebounds (6.9) and blocked shots (1.6) and ranking second in minutes played (29.7) per game.

Carlson’s 40 points at Oregon State on March 7 were the most scored in Pac-12 play this season. Two nights later, he sustained an elbow injury in the Utes’ 66-65 loss at Oregon in the regular-season finale.

While he hasn’t yet been ruled out, Carlson is unlikely to play when sixth-seeded Utah (18-13 overall, 9-11 Pac-12) takes on 11th-seeded Arizona State (14-17, 8-12) at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the opening round of the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas.

Smith, a 6-foot senior guard from Decatur, Georgia, averages 12.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and a team-high 6.6 assists per game, while shooting 45.5% from the floor, 34% from 3-point range and 70.1% from the free throw line. He posted three triple-doubles during Pac-12 play, becoming the first player in the conference to do so since Andre Iguodala in 2003-04.

Smith started his collegiate career as a freshman at Mississippi State, then played two seasons at Georgia Tech before transferring to Utah.

2023-24 Pac-12 Conference men’s basketball awards

  • Player of the Year: Caleb Love, Arizona
  • Defensive Player of the Year: Adem Bona, UCLA
  • Freshman of the Year: Myles Rice, Washington State
  • Most Improved Player of the Year: Maxime Raynaud, Stanford
  • Sixth Player of the Year: Koren Johnson, Washington
  • Coach of the Year: Kyle Smith, Washington State
First Team
  • Oumar Ballo, Arizona
  • Adem Bona, UCLA
  • Keion Brooks Jr., Washington
  • Branden Carlson, Utah
  • N’Faly Dante, Oregon
  • Isaac Jones, Washington State
  • Caleb Love, Arizona
  • Myles Rice, Washington State
  • KJ Simpson, Colorado
  • Jaylon Tyson, California
Second Team
  • Jermaine Couisnard, Oregon
  • Tristan da Silva, Colorado
  • Boogie Ellis, USC
  • Pelle Larsson, Arizona
  • Maxime Raynaud, Stanford
Honorable Mention
  • Isaiah Collier, USC
  • Frankie Collins, Arizona State
  • Jordan Pope, Oregon State
  • Deivon Smith, Utah
  • Jaylen Wells, Washington State
All-Freshman Team
  • Isaiah Collier, USC
  • Sebastian Mack, UCLA
  • Myles Rice, Washington State
  • Jackson Shelstad, Oregon
  • Cody Williams, Colorado
All-Defensive Team
  • Oumar Ballo, Arizona
  • Adem Bona, UCLA
  • Frankie Collins, Arizona State
  • N’Faly Dante, Oregon
  • Kobe Johnson, USC

