Utah center Branden Carlson earns All-Pac-12 First Team honors again

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 12, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah center Branden Carlson was named to the All-Pac-12 First Team for the second consecutive season Tuesday in a vote of the conference’s coaches.

Carlson, a 7-foot, fifth-year senior, was joined on the all-conference teams by newcomer Deivon Smith, who was an honorable mention selection.

Carlson becomes the first player in school history to earn three All-Pac-12 honors and joins Delon Wright (2014 and 2015) as the other other Runnin’ Ute with back-to-back first-team selections. Carlson was an All-Pac-12 Second Team selection in 2021-22.

The South Jordan native and former Bingham High School star had the best season of his collegiate career in 2023-24, leading the Utes in points (17.5), rebounds (6.9) and blocked shots (1.6) and ranking second in minutes played (29.7) per game.

Carlson’s 40 points at Oregon State on March 7 were the most scored in Pac-12 play this season. Two nights later, he sustained an elbow injury in the Utes’ 66-65 loss at Oregon in the regular-season finale.

While he hasn’t yet been ruled out, Carlson is unlikely to play when sixth-seeded Utah (18-13 overall, 9-11 Pac-12) takes on 11th-seeded Arizona State (14-17, 8-12) at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the opening round of the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas.

Smith, a 6-foot senior guard from Decatur, Georgia, averages 12.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and a team-high 6.6 assists per game, while shooting 45.5% from the floor, 34% from 3-point range and 70.1% from the free throw line. He posted three triple-doubles during Pac-12 play, becoming the first player in the conference to do so since Andre Iguodala in 2003-04.

Smith started his collegiate career as a freshman at Mississippi State, then played two seasons at Georgia Tech before transferring to Utah.

2023-24 Pac-12 Conference men’s basketball awards

Player of the Year: Caleb Love, Arizona

Defensive Player of the Year: Adem Bona, UCLA

Freshman of the Year: Myles Rice, Washington State

Most Improved Player of the Year: Maxime Raynaud, Stanford

Sixth Player of the Year: Koren Johnson, Washington

Coach of the Year: Kyle Smith, Washington State

First Team

Oumar Ballo, Arizona

Adem Bona, UCLA

Keion Brooks Jr., Washington

Branden Carlson, Utah

N’Faly Dante, Oregon

Isaac Jones, Washington State

Caleb Love, Arizona

Myles Rice, Washington State

KJ Simpson, Colorado

Jaylon Tyson, California

Second Team

Jermaine Couisnard, Oregon

Tristan da Silva, Colorado

Boogie Ellis, USC

Pelle Larsson, Arizona

Maxime Raynaud, Stanford

Honorable Mention

Isaiah Collier, USC

Frankie Collins, Arizona State

Jordan Pope, Oregon State

Deivon Smith, Utah

Jaylen Wells, Washington State

All-Freshman Team

Isaiah Collier, USC

Sebastian Mack, UCLA

Myles Rice, Washington State

Jackson Shelstad, Oregon

Cody Williams, Colorado

All-Defensive Team